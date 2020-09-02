Man charged with sending upskirt photos, vulgar text message to female Singapore traffic police officer

Muhamad Idris Kairudin, 34, allegedly sent a traffic officer upskirt pictures after she reminded him to pay his outstanding fines. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 2 — A 34-year-old man was charged today with making insulting comments and sending two upskirt photographs of other women to a female traffic police officer.

Muhamad Idris Kairudin, a Singaporean, faces one charge under the Protection of Harassment Act of making insulting communication towards a public servant.

Yesterday, the police said in a press release that the officer had reminded Idris through a WhatsApp text message on May 29 to “make timely payment” for outstanding fines in relation to two traffic offences.

The officer, who holds the rank of inspector, sent the message after her phone call to him went unanswered.

Idris allegedly responded to her message at about 12.30am on May 30 with two upskirt photographs.

He is also said to have sent her a message which read: “You crazy like p***y So what if you are traffic police kiss my b***s you want?”

He was arrested on June 3 after a police report was lodged.

Idris, who is out on bail, told the court that he intends to plead guilty and will return to court on September 30.

If convicted of the charge, he could be jailed up to a year, fined up to S$5,000 (RM15,306) or both.

The police said in the press release yesterday that they “will not tolerate any acts of abuse against public servants who are carrying out their duties.”

“Offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law,” they added. — TODAY