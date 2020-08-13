Five arrested after coffee shop fight on Singapore National Day

In a video of the incident posted on Facebook, several people can be seen scuffling with each other and shouting at a coffee shop. — Social media videograb via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 — Four men and a woman were arrested on Tuesday for their suspected involvement in a fight at a coffee shop along Hougang Avenue 8 on National Day.

In a news release today, the police said they were alerted to the incident on Aug 9.

After investigations, officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the suspects, aged between 52 and 65, and arrested them on Aug 11.

Preliminary investigations showed that two groups of patrons had a prior dispute at the coffee shop, police said.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

If convicted of affray, the suspects can be jailed up to one year, fined up to S$5,000, or both. — TODAY