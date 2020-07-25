Singaporean pleads guilty in US to acting as Chinese intelligence agent, says Justice Dept

The US Department of Justice building is seen in Washington. The US is cracking down on Chinese spying, with the FBI having interviewed dozens of visa holders about their possible ties to Chinese intelligence. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, July 25 ― A Singaporean man who set up a fake consulting site to solicit information from US government and military workers has pleaded guilty to acting as an illegal agent of Chinese intelligence, the Justice Department said yesterday.

Sentencing for Jun Wei Yeo, also known as Dickson Yeo, will be in October, according to the department. The US is cracking down on Chinese spying, with the FBI having interviewed dozens of visa holders about their possible ties to Chinese intelligence.

Yesterday a Chinese researcher who took refuge in the San Francisco consulate was expected to appear in court on allegations she lied about her Chinese military service, while the US counterintelligence agency chief warned China and other nations could interfere with November elections. ― Reuters