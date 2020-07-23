Man to be charged with rash act after allegedly reversing car twice into parked vehicle in Singapore’s Geylang

In a video that was posted on the SG Road Vigilante group on Facebook, a man can be seen getting out of a black car and shouting vulgarities at a member of the public. — SG Road Vigilante/Facebook pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 23 — A 55-year-old man will be charged today with committing a rash act that endangered the safety of others, after he was arrested for his involvement in a traffic incident.

In a news release yesterday, the police said that they were alerted to an incident a day before when a man was seen driving recklessly along Lorong 16 Geylang.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was believed to have consumed alcohol and was suspected to have intentionally reversed his car toward another person’s car and hit the vehicle twice.

He had also endangered the safety of pedestrians with his actions, the police said.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid from police cameras and closed-circuit televisions, officers from the Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him yesterday.

“Suspected drug paraphernalia were also seized from his vehicle”, the police said.

In a video that was posted on the SG Road Vigilante group on Facebook, with a caption stating that it was taken at Geylang Lorong 16, a middle-aged man in a black T-shirt can be seen getting out of a black car and shouting vulgarities at a member of the public.

He then returned to his vehicle before reversing into a parked car twice and then driving off on a busy road.

If found guilty of the charge of rash act, he may be jailed up to six months or fined up to S$2,500 (RM7,680), or both.

If convicted of drink driving, he may be jailed up to 12 months or fined between S$2,000 and S$10,000, or both. — TODAY