125 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 21 in the community and 1 imported case

SINGAPORE, July 9 — Singapore has confirmed 125 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are 21 new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. Four are Singaporeans or permanent residents and 17 are work pass holders.

From the ministry’s preliminary investigations, five of the 21 cases were close contacts of earlier cases and had already been placed on quarantine.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other cases, MOH said.

In addition, there is one imported case who had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 45,423.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY