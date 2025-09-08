KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Capcom Co Ltd has announced that filming has officially begun on the live-action adaptation of its iconic Street Fighter video game franchise, in collaboration with Legendary Entertainment (Legendary).

According to Capcom in a statement, the project is being jointly financed by both companies and is slated for a global theatrical release on Oct 16, 2026.

The adaptation is part of its Single Content Multiple Usage strategy, which promotes its proprietary intellectual property (IP) across multiple media platforms.

Film adaptations present a valuable opportunity to broaden awareness of its IP beyond the gaming audience while supporting global sales expansion of its home video game software business.

The main cast has been confirmed with Noah Centineo as Ken, Andrew Koji as Ryu and Callina Liang as Chun-Li. The film will also star Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoai, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric André and Vidyut Jammwal, with appearances by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Jason Momoa.

The ensemble also features Orville Peck, Olivier Richters, Hirooki Goto, Rayna Vallandingham, Alexander Volkanovski, Kyle Mooney and Mélanie Jarnson.

Legendary, whose productions have earned approximately US$21 billion globally, brings its blockbuster expertise to the project, having produced several successful game-to-film adaptations. (US$1=RM4.20)

Capcom emphasised that this collaboration reflects its commitment to multifaceted content development, leveraging its globally recognised game franchises like Street Fighter to grow its presence in the entertainment landscape.

The Street Fighter franchise, first launched in 1987, has become one of Capcom’s most successful titles and a defining cornerstone of the fighting game genre worldwide. — Bernama