PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — The 2024 recipient of the prestigious Anugerah Khas Biduan Negara, popular singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Taruddin, is set to captivate the crowd at Dataran Putrajaya with her performance of the official theme song for National Day and Malaysia Day 2025 (HKHM 2025) celebrations, “Malaysia Madani: Rakyat Disantuni.”

National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) director-general Mohd Amran Mohd Haris described the performance as ‘historic’, noting that it has been nearly five years since a National Day theme song was last performed live during the celebrations.

Mohd Amran, who also chairs the National Day 2025 committee for programme content, said the show, by the artiste dubbed Malaysia’s number one singer, will be one of the highlights of the event following the recital of the Rukun Negara pledge.

“Siti Nurhaliza performing the theme song carries great symbolism, as her voice is not only synonymous with the nation’s music industry but has also been close to the hearts of the people for more than two decades,” he told Bernama here.

He said in the three-and-a-half-minute performance, the singer will be accompanied by JKKN’s energetic dancers in traditional costumes representing various ethnic groups, against a backdrop of a school student ‘colour guard’ display.

Mohd Amran said the performance is not a solo act but a dynamic and festive collective showcase that reflects the spirit of unity among Malaysians.

“A human terrace formation will also be arranged along the main road to create a stunning panorama as the theme song resonates, adding a vibrant display of coordinated human movement in front of the main stage.

“Previous National Day celebrations have featured renowned artistes such as local band Bunkface and singer Roy, but the return of Siti Nurhaliza after so many years is expected to create a memorable occasion in the nation’s history,” he said.

Mohd Amran said the theme song “Malaysia Madani: Rakyat Disantuni” has been well received by the public since its launch.

Composed by Datuk Mokhzani Ismail with arrangements by young composer Affan Mazlan, the song was officially introduced at the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2025 campaign held at Dataran Tanjung Emas, Muar, on July 27.

A total of 81 contingents comprising 14,062 participants will be involved in the parade, which will also feature 21 marching bands, seven decorated floats, 508 land and air assets, as well as 116 service animals. — Bernama