BRUSSELS, July 17 — The main stage of the Tomorrowland music festival near Antwerp was totally destroyed by fire yesterday, a day before thousands of electronic dance music lovers were due to descend on the Belgian event.

There were no injuries, organisers said, insisting that they would still go ahead with the festival over the next two weekends.

Some 100,000 participants are expected in the town of Boom, some 16km south of the port city, with many planning to camp on site.

The festival’s “DreamVille” campsite will open as planned today, organisers said.

Several dozen DJs and electronic music stars, such as David Guetta, Lost Frequencies, Armin Van Buuren, and Charlotte de Witte, are to perform from tomorrow for the first weekend, with two-thirds of the events split between the now destroyed “Main Stage” and the “Freedom Stage.”

Several hundred firemen had toiled to save the stage. Antwerp prosecutors have opened an investigation, though they said the fire appeared accidental.

Founded 20 years ago by two Belgian brothers, Tomorrowland has become an internationally renowned brand. A winter festival is now held in the French ski resort of Alpe d’Huez and another in Brazil. — AFP