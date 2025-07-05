CARDIFF, July 5 — British rock legends Oasis kicked off a hotly anticipated worldwide reunion tour yesterday in Cardiff, delighting fans with a comeback performance few thought possible after their acrimonious split nearly 16 years ago.

The Manchester rockers, who shot to fame in the mid-1990s Britpop era, reeled off a string of their biggest hits in front of a 74,000-strong crowd in the Welsh capital, leaving those there in raptures.

“It was fantastic—everything we dreamed about,” said Sebastian Vyrtz, 37, from Denmark. “Great songs, no nonsense. It was like a hit parade.”

Frontman Liam Gallagher told the crowd packed into the Principality Stadium it had “been too long” as he spearheaded a two-hour set featuring classics like Champagne Supernova, Stand By Me and Supersonic.

The once-warring Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel also sang together on Roll With It.

The band thanked fans for “putting up with us over the years” as they closed out a jubilant first night of their Oasis Live ‘25 tour.

They play a second night in Cardiff Saturday, kickstarting 41 concerts around the world that includes five hometown gigs in Manchester starting July 11.

Further sold-out British and Irish concerts will follow at London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield and Dublin’s Croke Park, before visiting other countries.

The band’s 1990s gigs are the stuff of legend but the chance to see them perform again was long seen as a remote prospect, following one of music’s bitterest break-ups.

Carnival atmosphere

Fans travelled from far and wide, including from across the Americas and various European and other countries, to pack the stadium from late afternoon, and were not left disappointed hours later.

Frank Gonzales, 49, from California, told AFP he was struck by how “emotionally” impacted he was.

“I’ve seen them several times before, but (there was) something about them being back together again that I never thought I’d see. It was brilliant.

“It was more than just a show... I had my arms around complete strangers.”

A carnival-like atmosphere had built in Cardiff through the day, with hordes of fans in Oasis t-shirts filling the streets as the sound of the band’s various hits drifted through the air.

Crowds packed pubs and outdoor terraces also bellowed out the band’s anthems, while merchandise stands did a brisk trade.

The tour is expected to be a boon for the struggling UK economy, with fans spending on tickets, transport and accommodation.

Oasis announced the comeback tour last August, days before the 30th anniversary of their debut album Definitely Maybe.

The Gallagher brothers maintained a war of words about each other for more than a decade, performing individually over those years but never together.

They now appear to have put their differences aside.

Although the duo did not engage in any on-stage banter yesterday, they briefly high fived and hugged each other’s shoulders following their closing track.

‘Amazing’

Last summer’s reunion announcement sparked a chaotic clamour for tickets that devolved into outrage over sudden price hikes and saw Britain’s competition watchdog threaten legal action.

Resale tickets costing thousands of pounds have surfaced, while fans have also been targeted by online scams.

Liam appeared to make light of the furore yesterday, reportedly telling fans: “Are you having a good time? Was it worth the £40,000 you paid for the ticket?”

Leaving the arena, Debbie Bonfield, 65, from Wales, said “what they charged the fans was a rip-off” but added “the atmosphere and everything made up for it.”

“It was amazing—loved it,” she told AFP.

During the final bars of Live Forever a picture of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident Thursday, was displayed, with the crowd cheering and applauding the gesture.

Oasis are being supported in the UK by Richard Ashcroft, frontman of British rock band The Verve, as well as 1990s indie band Cast.

Starting his debut tour performance, Ashcroft said he was “proud to be here on this historic night”, joking that he felt like he was in Oasis.

He then launched into Sonnet, the 1997 hit song he released as frontman of The Verve.

The Principality Stadium has its roof closed for both nights, adding to what fans described as an “incredible” atmosphere, with attendees bonding strongly.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it,” said Parisian David Mace.

Oasis reportedly began jamming together months ago, before rehearsing in London more recently.

The band has welcomed several new members for the tour, including a keyboard player and drummer. —AFP