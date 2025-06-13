KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — K-pop solo artiste B.I is set to hold the 2025 B.I TOUR: The Last Parade Tour in Kuala Lumpur as part of his latest concert tour on Sept 21.

In a statement today, Lo-Fi Entertainment said fans — known as ID, short for ‘Be Identity’ — will get to witness a captivating performance by their idol at Mega Star Arena, Sungei Wang Plaza.

“Fans can look forward to a grand show from B.I in The Last Parade Tour, following the release of his third studio album titled Wonderland, which features 11 tracks,” the statement read.

The audience will also have the chance to hear both new and previous songs by B.I, including tracks from his studio albums Waterfall and To Die For, as well as the extended plays (EPs) Love or Loved Part 1 and Love or Loved Part 2.

Since his return as a solo artiste in 2021 under his self-founded label 131, the former iKON member has made a name for himself in the new era of music with various hit songs, international tours, and performances at major music festivals such as Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud.

Among B.I’s notable collaborations are Ferris Wheel with Heize, Happy Alone with Woosung of The Rose, and BTBT featuring DeVita.

Tickets are available starting today at www.ticketingtix.com. — Bernama