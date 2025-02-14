SEOUL, February 14 — Jisoo of K-pop girl group Blackpink will make her solo comeback with a new EP titled Amortage, her agency announced today.

Blissoo, her independent label for solo activities, said the album will be released at 2pm (1pm Malaysian time), according to Yonhap.

This marks Jisoo’s first solo project since her debut single album Me in 2023, which featured the hit song Flower.

“The EP captures the full journey of love,” Blissoo said.

The album consists of four tracks, with two in Korean and two in English.

Blissoo explained that the title Amortage combines the Spanish word for love, “amor,” with “montage,” representing a work of art made from different elements.

The lead single, Earthquake, explores the excitement of falling in love and the overwhelming emotions that come with it.

Other tracks include Your Love, which conveys the joy of deepening affection; Tears, a song about hiding heartbreak behind a cheerful exterior; and Hugs & Kisses, which reflects on self-discovery and freedom after a breakup.