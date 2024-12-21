NARATHIWAT, Dec 21 – Currently jailed after a drug bust here, a Kelantanese singer said several brands are still waiting for her to be released so she can sing jingles and promotional songs for them.

The 28-year-old singer, popular after a song in her dialect went viral, said she had previously agreed to collaborate with the product founders for marketing purposes before her detention.

“Some are still waiting for me to sing their product songs once I’m released. I’m very touched that they are still supporting me,” she was quoted telling Kosmo! in a press conference at the Narathiwat Provincial Prison yesterday.

“Right now, I can’t continue any collaboration with them. Besides, I haven’t been able to create any new songs while in detention.”

She also admitted that she has been singing her hit song to other detainees, saying that it is very popular in the region.

“I’ve never thought about working on new projects. Let me just go through my detention first,” she added.

Six individuals, including the singer, were arrested by Thai police in a raid at a hotel in Sungai Golok, with 6,000 meth pills found with them.

The group, including three women aged 25 to 34, was detained in a hotel room following entertainment activities at a nightclub located within the same building.