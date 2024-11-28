KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — For K-drama enthusiasts, November 27, 2024 will go down as the day a beloved (illegal) portal to binge-worthy dramas dimmed its lights.

Dramacool, the go-to site for Asian drama lovers worldwide, announced it would be shutting down, marking the end of a decade-long era.

The bombshell was dropped via the site’s official X account, confirming the closure of five linked platforms: Asianc, Dramanice, Watchasia, Runasian, and Asianwiki.

Citing copyright concerns as the reason for the shutdown, Dramacool offered little else in explanation.

Hi allWe are sorry to announce that we will be closing all 5 websites: Asianc, Dramanice, Watchasia, Runasian, Asianwiki. Due to the copyright, we cannot run the sites anymore.We apologize to every fan that always supported and loved DRAMACOOL.Thank you and Best Regards. pic.twitter.com/4ft5KIWBLv — Dramacool (@dramacoolcom) November 27, 2024

The news sent ripples across social media, with fans mourning the loss of a platform that had been their gateway to free Korean, Chinese, Japanese, and South-east Asian dramas.

Many users shared heartfelt memories of discovering iconic series on the site, which often served as a nostalgic cornerstone of their drama-loving journey.

As one wistful commenter put it, “It’s the end of an era. Dramacool wasn’t just a site — it was a way of life.”

Some lamented that even with subscriptions to legal platforms like Netflix or Viki, regional restrictions and incomplete libraries left gaps that Dramacool seamlessly filled.

Others admitted to feeling conflicted — recognising the ethical issues surrounding piracy but mourning the unparalleled convenience of the site’s vast collection.

Since its inception in 2014, Dramacool had been a one-stop shop for fans, offering not just a vast archive of dramas but also fast updates, HD-quality streams, and fan-subbed content. It became a lifeline for fans eager to watch the latest episodes without waiting for regional releases.

More than just a streaming site, it was a time capsule for older, hard-to-find dramas, making it an invaluable resource for die-hard enthusiasts. For many, its closure feels like the loss of a cultural touchstone.

Dramacool’s closure, while devastating for fans, is hardly a surprise.

In recent years, governments and media conglomerates across Asia have ramped up their battle against illegal streaming sites.

From South Korea blocking Nonoo TV in 2023 to SBS targeting piracy hubs in Thailand and China earlier this year, the crackdown is part of a broader effort to protect the multi-million-dollar K-drama industry.

As one of South Korea’s most prominent cultural exports, K-dramas are central to the country’s soft power strategy. The growing legal streaming market reflects the industry’s push to ensure creators and copyright holders receive their due.