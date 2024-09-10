KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — A sequel to The Goonies is reportedly in the works, with the original cast likely to return.

The cult adventure comedy released in 1985, follows a group of kids in Oregon trying to save their homes from foreclosure and follow a treasure map to a long-lost fortune.

Featuring lesser known actors then, the cast have gone on to make a name for themselves since, with the likes of Lord of the Rings‘ Sean Astin, Marvel‘s Josh Brolin, Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan and Corey Feldman.

Plans are in place to start discussing sequel ideas next summer, with a 2026 or 2027 release date, reported The Sun.

Rumours have constant through the years of a possible sequel, with screenwriter Chris Columbus revealing in 2021 that late original director Richard Donner once spoke to him about a potential follow-up. movie.

“He called me and said, ‘You know what we should do? We’re gonna get on my boat, smoke pot for three days and come up with an idea for ‘Goonies 2’,” he told Empire.

“I said to Dick, ‘Well, first of all, I don’t smoke pot. But maybe if I come down, we’ll have a couple of drinks together and sit on the boat.’ It never happened. And I regret that. Because I would drop everything to do that right now.”

While there have been no confirmations, it has been reported that its major stars are likely to return.