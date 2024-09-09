KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Jennie Kim from Kpop girl group Blackpink has signed with Columbia Records in partnership with her record label and entertainment company Oddatelier with her new single scheduled for release in October.

She was welcomed by Columbia Records via an Instagram post by the label this morning simply caption, “We are family”.

The member of the highest-charing female Korean act on the Billboard charts and the only artist from the country to headline Coachella, released her debut solo album titled SOLO. in 2018, which was followed by a special solo single titled You & Me in 2023.

Last year she teamed up with the Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp on the song One of the Girls, apart from appearing with the two in the controversial HBO series The Idol.

Jennie was born in Korea, but moved to and studied in Auckland, New Zealand when she was 10 for five years before returning to Korea and joining the entertainment powerhouse YG’s talent academy.

Blackpink formed in 2016 and has gone on to become the first music group and Korean female act to have five music videos accumulate one billion views each on YouTube and are the most-followed girl group on Spotify.