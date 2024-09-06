LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — Seven years after the death of iconic vocalist Chester Bennington, Linkin Park today revealed its new co-vocalist, Emily Armstrong, in a hotly-anticipated comeback.

The rap-rock and alternative metal band also announced a new album “From Zero” to come out on November 15 with 11 songs — with the album name echoing the band's initial name, Xero.

The band has released one song from the album so far, “The Emptiness Machine”.

“I love surprises. I love to plan a surprise. So when it comes to this month, the party is ready, the streamers are on the wall, and we just need to invite the guests over,” Shinoda was quoted telling music news site Billboard.

The return had previously been teased on YouTube, and several hundred fans were invited to join in the reveal concert, which was also livestreamed.

“I was in a band when ‘Hybrid Theory’ came out. ‘One Step Closer’ was the song for me, and I was just like, “Holy s–t, that’s what I want to do. As a singer, I want to be able to scream,” Armstrong told Billboard, referring to Linkin Park’s debut album and single.

“That album was everything — I’ve listened to it a trillion times. I would skate to it. I would mosh to it.”

Linkin Park also announced a world tour that so far includes only Seoul as an Asian stop, but has promised to “tour hard” in 2025.

Armstrong, formerly of the power-rock band Dear Sara, joins the original line-up Mike Shinoda (co-vocals and multi-instruments), Brad Delson (guitars), Dave “Phoenix” Ferrell (bass) and Joe Hahn (turntables and samples).

The band also announced that sessionist and producer Colin Brittain has joined as its new drummer and co-producer, with original drummer Rob Bourdon not returning.

“Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band. And we understood that — it was already apparent.

“So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best,” Shinoda reportedly said.

The band took a hiatus after Bennington tragically took his own life in July 2017.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).