KUALA LUMPUR, August 2, 2024 — Pianist Richard Clayderman, dubbed “The Prince of Romance” is set to return to Kuala Lumpur to perform as part of his 2024 Asia Tour.

The “Frenchman with the English sounding name” will perform at the concert set to take place at the Mega Star Arena on Saturday on Oct 19.

Clayderman, 70, who last performed here almost six years ago for his 40th Anniversary Concert, will feature a specially curated repertoire that includes beloved pieces such as Mariage D'amour, Ballade Pour Adeline, and Souvenirs D'enfance.

With worldwide record sales of more than 85 million and recognised by The Guinness Book of World Records as “The most successful pianist in the world” , he holds an incredible 267 Gold and 70 Platinum discs to his name.

Meanwhile, Clayderman will be accompanied by his world tour string orchestra.

Ten young Malaysian pianists will join him on stage for a special performance and aspiring pianists can vie for the unique opportunity by contacting organisers, Harmonie International, via Instagram or Facebook for details.

Tickets are priced at RM888 (VIP), RM688 (CAT 1), RM588 (CAT 2), RM488 (CAT 3), RM388 (CAT 4) and RM288 (CAT 5).

A booking fee of RM4 per ticket and RM10 transaction fee per transaction is applicable..

A special Early Bird promotion offering a 10% discount on ticket prices is available from Aug 2 to Aug 8, 2024.

Fans who purchase two or more VIP tickets and tag @harmonieinternational on Instagram or Facebook will have a chance to meet Richard Clayderman in person.

Tickets go on sale today from 2pm. For more details or bookings, click here.