KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Korean Red Cross announced today that (G)I-DLE members Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua each contributed 10 million won, totalling 50 million won (RM168,000), to support flood recovery efforts in South Korea.

This follows the members’ involvement in the unauthorised use of Red Cross emblem worn on its stage outfits.

The contribution followed (G)I-DLE’s recognition of the importance of the Red Cross emblem in protecting lives, as stipulated by the Geneva Convention.

In response to the record-breaking heavy rains in South Korea, the group decided to aid in flood relief and recovery.

(G)I-DLE members expressed their hopes that the Red Cross’s humanitarian work would bring comfort to flood victims and help them return to normalcy as soon as possible.

“We believe (G)I-DLE’s support will provide significant comfort and strength to the flood victims. The Korean Red Cross, as a legally responsible disaster management organisation, will continue to do its utmost in flood recovery efforts,” president of the Korean Red Cross Kim Chul-soo was quoted as saying.

Since July 8, the Korean Red Cross has been actively involved in emergency relief and recovery activities across the country impacted by heavy rains, with over 2,600 staff and volunteers participating.

Founded in 1905, the Korean Red Cross has been a leading responder to both domestic and international disasters, conducting relief and recovery efforts for 119 years to alleviate human suffering.