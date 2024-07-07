PETALING JAYA, July 7 — The 2024 Festival Atas Angin will be a Malaysian music festival like no other, with a lineup of 101 performers, taking to five stages, to perform non-stop over a span of 15 hours.

And it's being done with no sponsors.

The third instalment, its biggest to date by the organisers, will be divided into group acts, solo artists and DJs with emphasis on the independent scene with acts like Alleycats, Aizat Amdan, Amir Jahari, Estranged, Iamneeta, The Times, 6itxh Sense, Jemson, Purevibracion, Kyoto Protocol, Hyper Act, Plague of Happiness and many more.

Festival director Arif Imran said all costs are fully borne by organisers as a tribute to artists in the indie music industry.

Advertisement

“We bear all costs ourselves and this festival is not about making money.

“We are organising this festival to honor all indie musicians who contribute, not just for money but out of love for music,” he told mStar.

Arif revealed that as organisers, they have invested RM500,000, sourced from proceeds of previous events, to make Festival Atas Angin 2024 happen without sponsors.

Advertisement

“We rely on full support from fans who come to the festival and contributions from previous performances to make this festival happen.

“The concert organization costs this year exceeds half a million Ringgit,” he said.

The event will run for 12 hours from 9 am to midnight at Rooftop MyTown, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

Tickets are available at RM159 for Solo category, RM300 for Duo, and RM566 for Group (four people) here.