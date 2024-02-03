HONG KONG, Feb 3 — Australian actor Gregory Charles Rivers, known as TVB’s “token Caucasian,” passed away at the age of 58, according to reports from Hong Kong. Rivers, who gained recognition for his roles in Hong Kong TVB dramas, jokingly referred to himself by the Cantonese stage name ‘Ho Gwok Wing’. He was found unconscious and unresponsive in Tai Au Mun Village on February 2, and his death was confirmed by the police upon their arrival.

Born in 1965 in Gympie, Australia, Rivers initially pursued a career in medicine at the University of New South Wales. However, his life took a turn in the 1980s when he encountered students from Hong Kong who introduced him to Cantopop. Inspired by this, he decided to abandon his medical studies and moved to Hong Kong in 1988 with hopes of pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

Rivers had an unexpected entry into the Hong Kong entertainment scene. Having worked as a driver for Cantopop superstar Alan Tam during a concert in Sydney, he was recognised by some of Tam’s band members within two weeks of arriving in Hong Kong. This led to an invitation to sing on two of Tam’s shows.

Despite acknowledging his initial shortcomings in both acting and Cantonese language skills, Rivers auditioned for a Caucasian character role in a TVB drama a few months later. Surprisingly, he secured the role, becoming what he humorously referred to as “TVB’s token Caucasian” for two decades.

Making his TVB debut in 1988’s Twilight Of A Nation, Rivers went on to feature in over 200 dramas during his 20-year tenure with TVB, often portraying stereotypical Caucasian characters. In 2017, he faced a diagnosis of skin cancer, successfully undergoing surgery and remaining cancer-free. However, in 2018, he was diagnosed with arrhythmia, and following two heart surgeries, he reportedly faced significant financial challenges.

Gregory Charles Rivers leaves behind a legacy in Hong Kong’s entertainment industry, having made a unique mark as the “token Caucasian” in TVB dramas for two decades.

