KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Hong Kong actor-singer Edison Chen is making a comeback to the entertainment scene some 16 years after a nude photo scandal tanked his then promising career.

The 43-year-old will be performing with his group 3 Cornerz in a concert hosted by the ComplexCon Hong Kong at the AsiaWorld-Expo on March 22.

Besides Chen, 3 Cornerz consists of MC Ren and Kitchen Boy.

In an announcement via its social media, ComplexCon Hong Kong said 3 Cornerz released their self-titled hip-hop album 3 Corners in 2012 and 3 Corners II in 2015, combining hip-hop with other genres such as jazz and funk to create a unique sound.

“Most recently, 3 Cornerz released new songs Godzilla and Long in 2023, making a new buzz and surprising fans,” it said.

Chen left the entertainment industry abruptly in January 2008 after he was involved in a widely publicised sex scandal where sexually explicit nude photographs of himself taken four years earlier were widely circulated on the Internet.

Among the celebrities implicated in the scandal were Cecilia Cheung, Gillian Chung, Bobo Chan, Candice Chan, Vincy Yeung, Mandy Chen and Rachel Ngan.

Prior to the scandal, Chen starred in several successful movies such as the Infernal Affairs trilogy and Initial D.

He is now married to Chinese supermodel Qin Shupei, 34, and they have a six-year-old daughter, Alaia.