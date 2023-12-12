KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Local singer and actress Ernie Zakri has been made the brand ambassador for hijab brand Ayuwan.

The announcement was made during the launching of Ernie’s latest album Aura at Sunway Putra Mall recently.

In a statement, Ernie said she was happy and excited to be made the brand ambassador.

“Ayuwan reflects my passion for fashion and allows me to share my personal style and creativity through scarves with my fans.”

“From time to time, I will be showcasing some styling tips and creative ways that I personally like with all of you. So stay tuned,” she said.

During the event, there was a catwalk exhibition that offered a peek into the world of Ayuwan.

Ernie also showed her vocal prowess by delivering her new song live for the first time at the event.

