PETALING JAYA, Nov 29 — The Sessions Court here today acquitted and discharged nasyid singer and composer Muhammad Yasin Sulaiman on three drug charges.

However, Judge Faiz Dziyauddin ordered Muhammad Yasin, 48, to be placed at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Perak, at the pleasure of the Sultan of Selangor.

When handing out the decision, Faiz said that after examining the testimony of the prosecution and defence witnesses, the court found that the accused had committed the acts as stated in the three charges.

“However, the court decided that the accused be acquitted and discharged of all the charges on the grounds that during the incident, as alleged on March 24, 2022, the accused was in an unsound mental state even though he was aware of his actions.

“Nevertheless, the symptoms of ‘mania’ (unstable emotions) experienced by the accused at that time caused cognitive impairment to such a severe level that the accused was unable to know that the act was wrong and against the law.

“Thus, in accordance with Section 348 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, the court hereby rules that the accused be placed under safe custody at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Perak, at the pleasure of the Sultan of Selangor as provided under Section 348(2) of the law,” he said.

Soon after the judge handed out the decision, Muhammad Yasin who was clad in a black t-shirt, was seen hugging his family members.

The Mimpi Laila singer was charged with self-administration of the drug “11-nor-delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol-9- carboxylic acid” at the Narcotics Office of the Petaling Jaya District Headquarters at 11.05pm on March 24 last year.

The charge framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, carries a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or a maximum jail term of two years if convicted.

He was also charged with possessing cannabis-type drugs weighing 193.7g and cultivating 17 cannabis plants in plastic pots at his residence at Persiaran Surian Damansara Indah Resort Homes, PJU 3, Kota Damansara here at 5.30pm on the same date.

The charge, framed under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act and punishable under Section 39A(2) of the same Act, carries a penalty of life imprisonment or not less than five years and shall also be liable to whipping of not less than 10 strokes, as well as Section 6B(1)(a) of the same law which is punishable under Section 6B(3), which carries a penalty of life imprisonment and whipping of not less than six strokes if convicted. — Bernama