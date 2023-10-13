Taylor Swift’s concert film ‘The Eras Tour’ set for highest openings of the year

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — US pop star Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film is set to chalk up at least US$100 million (RM473.3 million) in ticket sales during its opening weekend at 3,850 locations.

Advertisement

The figure, according to analysts, makes it the highest opening for a concert film, and also one of the highest openings for the year, CNBC reported.

Chief analyst of BoxOffice.com, Shawn Robbins said the Shake It Off singer was in a league of her own with the release.

Advertisement

Sale of the tickets had picked up as Swift’s fans were unable to attend her concerts in person due to high demand and secondary market price surges.

The film is expected to attract those who were unable to attend her concerts, as well as spark repeat viewings.

Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian said given the unique nature of the film’s marketing and theatrical release strategy, speculation is rife as to how massive the opening weekend would be.

Advertisement

Demand for the film was so high that Swift shifted the release date a day earlier from Friday, offering showtimes that begin at 6pm local time.

“Look what you genuinely made me do,” Swift wrote on Instagram on Wednesday as she announced the early access showings in the US and Canada.

“We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10am tomorrow morning. And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world.”

According to the portal, base prices for tickets for standard formats start at US$19.89 (RM94.13) for adults and US$13.13 (RM62.14) for children while tickets for premium format screens such as IMAX and Dolby come at a higher cost.

The numbers reflect Swift’s birth year and her lucky number, 13.

The movie will run till November 5.