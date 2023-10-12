KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Iconic American singer Cher has come out to shut down rumours about kidnapping her son, Elijah Blue Allman.

In September, Allman’s estranged wife Marieangela King claimed Cher hired four men to kidnap him from a New York hotel room in November 2022.

King alleged that the singer hired the men to remove Elijah — whose father is late singer Gregg Allman — as they were trying to ‘reconcile’ their marriage.

King alleged that Elijah and her spent 12 days alone together from November 18 to 30 to work on their marriage.

According to divorce documents filed by King in December 2022, one of the four men who took Elijah told her that Cher had hired them.

Elijah filed for divorce from King in November 2021.

Cher told People in a recent interview that the rumour isn’t true and didn’t explain further.

However, she did say that the New York meeting was to deal with Elijah’s substance abuse addiction.

“I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t,” the 77-year-old singer said.

“I’m a mother. This is my job —- one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is.”