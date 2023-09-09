KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Creature feature fans rejoice! The first teaser trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters coming to Apple TV+ is out.

If you haven’t heard the buzz yet, let’s get you up to speed. It’s a 10-episode series that takes place in the world of Godzilla, in the time after the big clash between Godzilla and the Titans.

Besides the big monster stars, there are some impressive names among the cast. Check them out: Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski,

As to the synopsis, the protagonists are two siblings investigating their family’s ties to the mysterious organisation Monarch.

They discover the world of monsters and learn of army officer Lee Shaw (played at different ages by Kurt Russel and Wyatt Russel).

Co-developed and executive produced by Chris Black and Matt Fraction, the universe of the show is basically Legendary Entertainment’s ‘Monsterverse’ that started in 2014 with Godzilla.

The trailer looks promising with mystery and plenty of sharp teeth to bring in the monster fans.

Watch the trailer below: