KUALA LUMPUR, August 17 — Popstar Briney Spears is splitting from her actor husband Sam Asghari after 14 months of marriage.

The divorce papers were filed by 29-year-old Asghari yesterday where he listed the date of separation as July 28 citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, TMZ reported.

It was also reported that Asghari had asked Spears, 41, to pay spousal support and legal fees.

Both parties have yet to comment on the matter.

Prior to the divorce filing, reports of the couple breaking up had surfaced.

Quoting a source, NBC News reported that the separation was in Spears’ best interest.

The pair first met in 2016 while on the set of Spears’ Slumber Party music video.

They got engaged in September 2021 amid Spears’ bid to end her 13-year conservatorship that was terminated in November that year.

Meanwhile, a source told ET that the two have not been getting along for a while.

“She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions,” the source said

Another source said the couple’s issues tend to get worse when they are away from each other and spending time apart with Spears having the tendency to feel like she was not prioritised by Asghari at times.

“They are also on different pages when it comes to their future as a couple, which has been a point of contention.”