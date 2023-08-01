KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — BTS member Jungkook will be releasing a single and a mini album by November.

Speaking on fellow BTS member Suga’s talk show Suchwita, the 25-year-old spoke about his recent solo debut single Seven and future plans, NME reported.

“I have another single. And then, I’ll be releasing a small mini-album by November,” Jungkook revealed.

Noting that he was having a tough time deciding on another single, Jungkook said he wanted a song like Seven.

"But I haven’t found it,” he said.

Reacting to Jungkok's response, Suga offered to write a song, suggesting Jungkook release a Jersey club-inspired track, revealing that he had written a song which Jungkook could use.

During the show, Jungkook shared that he might not have made his solo debut so soon if he had not heard Seven and decided to record and release it.

“The moment I heard it, I was like ‘I have to do this’. Without the Seven, I might still be on a break right now,” he said, adding he was enjoying his time off.