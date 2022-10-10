Tom Cruise, most recently seen in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, is renowned for his ambitious stunt work. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Hollywood veteran actor Tom Cruise is heading to space for a new movie.

The 60-year-old is reportedly teaming with The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman for the yet to be named movie that would involve filming in space.

New York Post reported that the idea was first pitched in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic halted plans.

Cruise and Liman are said to have reached out to Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) on the idea that will see the actor taking a rocket up to the International Space Station.

“I think Tom Cruise is taking us to space, he’s taking the world to space,” UFEG Chairman Donna Langley reportedly said.

“That’s the plan. We have a great project in development with Tom... Taking a rocket up to the Space Station and shooting,” she added.

Langley said while most of the scenes would be shot on earth, it will culminate with the character going up to space to save the day.

She is also hopeful Cruise will become “the first civilian to do a space walk outside of the space station.”

Cruise, most recently seen in Top Gun: Maverick, is renowned for his ambitious stunt work.

When shooting Mission: Impossible, the US actor was seen dangling from an airborne red biplane in a photo shared by director Christopher McQuarrie with very little — if any — assistance.