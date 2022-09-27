Award winning local director, Dain Said's upcoming horror flick, Harum Malam will premiere in America and Europe before hitting local cinemas in February next year. — Picture courtesy of Iskandar Ibrahim, Apparat, D'Ayu Pictures and Skop Productions.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Acclaimed local director Dain Said is returning with another horror piece titled Harum Malam, which is set to hit local cinemas on February 9 next year.

Known for his works such as the 2011’s Bunohan as well as the 2018’s Dukun, Dain’s Harum Malam tells the story of Iqbal, a 16-year-old apprentice faith healer and exorcist, tormented by visions of the dead and spirits from other dimensions.

When a malicious spirit begins to wreak havoc around him, Iqbal is forced to confront his supernatural gifts to save his family and friends.

The film boasts a line of well-known local stars including Bront Palarae, Remy Ishak, Nabila Huda, Nadiya Nissa, Amanda Ang, Joey Daud and Faizal Hussein.

Harum Malam or its international title Blood Flower, will also be introducing a slew of upcoming local stars such as Idan Aedan, Arnie Shasha as well as Angelica Petra.

Ahead of its release in local theatres, Harum Malam is currently having its world premiere at North America’s largest genre festival, Fantastic Fest where it’s competing under the horror category.

The Fantastic Fest is scheduled to take place from September 22 to 29 in Austin, Texas.

The film will make its way to its European premiere at the Sitges Film Festival in Spain in October.

This will be Dain’s second film to premiere at the horror and fantasy films festival where previously his 2016’s Interchange film was screened there back in 2016.

“Horror as a genre can be a cloak to many different stories about society.

“Harum Malam, at its core, is about family, set within the world of a horror film. The previous horror that I shot was Dukun, back in 2006.

“So, I’m very excited to present my latest film to Malaysian audiences!” Dain said in a statement.

Harum Malam is produced by Apparat Sdn Bhd in collaboration with Skop Productions and D’Ayu Pictures.

The film was also produced with support from the National Film Development Board (Finas).

Previously, Dain have made waves after winning the Best Director award at the 2019’s Anugerah Skrin for his work in the 2018 horror-thriller film, Dukun.

Dukun is also among the top 10 horror box office films in Malaysia.