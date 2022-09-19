It took 18 balloons and the wedding planner three days practice to pull off the act. — Screen capture from TikTok/ @syarriz_one

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — A total of 18 balloons were used to ‘fly’ the veil worn by singer Mas Idayu during her wedding reception.

Wedding planner, Anas Abdullah, who also designed the wedding dress, said he took three days to ensure he could pull off the act, Harian Metro reported.

“When Mummy (Mas Idayu) wanted to remarry, I had a discussion with her and suggested we do something out of the ordinary and we decided on a floating veil, the first in Malaysia.”

“Today, it has been proven that the first floating veil was worn by Mas Idayu,” he reportedly said.

Anas said the veil measured 4.6 meters long and they trained for three days to float the accessory.

“It was indeed tiring but Mummy said it was worth it as she is the first person to wear such an outfit. She is very satisfied.”

The wedding outfits donned by Mas Idayu, 50, and her husband Muhammad Sufian Che Isa, 51, cost RM12,000.

Mas Idayu, or her real name Masidayu Mesnun, was previously married to actor Aman Graseka and they divorced in 2006.

They have a 25-year-old daughter Nur Dayini Ashiqah.