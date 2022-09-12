‘Sepet’ star Sharifah Amani tied the knot on Saturday to Impact Integrated CEO, Ahmad Faris. — Screencapture via Instagram/sharifahamani & /sultanmuzzafar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Actress Sharifah Amani, 36, tied the knot with Impact Integrated CEO, Ahmad Faris Amir,34, last Saturday morning.

The Sepet and Muallaf star shared a picture of the happy couple on Instagram with the caption: “Know know marriage.” a humorous translation of the Malay phrase ‘tahu tahu kahwin’ .

It was a cheeky follow-up to her engagement announcement post in June.

The marriage was held in a private ceremony of 200 guests at The Estate, Bangsar South.

Among those present were local artists Vanidah Imran, Bront Palarae, Sangeeta Krishnasamy and Iedil Putra.

The couple were officiated at the Saidina Umar Al-Khattab Mosque, Bukit Damansara by Ustaz Mohd Rahimi P Ramlee and Sharifah’s father, Syed Zainal Rashid Syed Zainal Abidin.

Sharifah Amani, or Nani as she is more affectionately known, also received a dowry of RM300 and five gift trays in return for seven gift trays.

She told Harian Metro that she was grateful to find love unexpectedly despite the challenges of social interaction during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nani recounted how she met her husband three years ago during her time working as a board member under Ahmed’s company.

“Three years ago we worked on a professional basis. There was no romance yet.

“Long story short, after Covid-19, we grew closer. Love came unexpectedly until finally, we found out we were our soul mates.”

The actress shared that her husband is smart and funny, often making her laugh easily as he is one of ‘her ‘best friends’ to confide in.

The couple has no plans for a honeymoon anytime soon as they are moving houses and are busy with work commitments.

“Perhaps when work is finished and my husband has time off, we can think of a spontaneous plan to spend time together.

“Maybe at the end of this year.”