Singer Shila Amzah defends her action of removing sweets and throwing to the backstage, claiming she nearly choked when performing during a live show on Tuesday. — Picture via Instagram/ shahilaamzah

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Singer Shila Amzah has apologised for removing sweets from her mouth and throwing it backstage during her performance at the Konsert Merdeka 65 on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram, Shila said she was not feeling well on that day and had to eat sweets.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old told Utusan Online that she nearly choked when performing, hence she had to remove the sweets.

“I admit, it was my mistake to throw the sweets from the stage. The fact is I nearly choked. I wanted to swallow the sweets but worried it may get stuck (in my throat).” “I was concerned it may affect my breathing therefore I was forced to throw the sweets away,” she reportedly said.

A clip of the Khilaf Asmara singer throwing the sweets has been making its rounds on social media, drawing brickbats from users who described Shila as a dirty person.

Shila went on to explain that she was not feeling well on that day and it has been her habit to eat minty sweets to cool down her throat.

“Normally I will throw the sweets before going on stage but on that day, I just took flu and cough medicine that caused me to be drowsy,” she said, giving her word she would be more careful from now onwards.

Incidentally, this was not the first time Shila threw sweets from the stage, with the first incident reported during the semi-finals of Muzik-Muzik 36 last year.