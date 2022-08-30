Hong Kong actress and model Angelababy is celebrating on Instagram for reaching 10 million followers. — Picture via Instagram/ Angelababy.

KUALA LUMPUR, August 30 — Hong Kong actress and model Angelababy took to Instagram to celebrate hitting 10 million followers on the platform.

She is the first female Chinese celebrity to reach the milestone on the platform largely dominated by Korean and American stars.

To commemorate the occasion, the 33-year-old has posted a series of photos of her clad in a bright yellow dress along with the caption “10 million followers. Love you guys 3,000”.

The post which was shared a couple of days ago has garnered over 100,000 likes and over 1,000 comments from her followers congratulating her on the milestone.

Unlike her Weibo account where she often posts about her works and sponsored content to her 104 million followers, Angelababy’s Instagram is more laid back with more postings on her day-to-day activities.

It was learned that she has been handling her Instagram account since 2011.

Amongst her followers include prominent names such as famous K-pop girl’s group Blackpink members Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo as well as the king of Mandopop Jay Chou and American socialite, Paris Hilton.

Angelababy made headlines after confirming her divorce with actor and model, Huang Xiaoming in January this year.

Following a stream of rumours regarding their failing marriage building up, both took taken to Weibo to announce the split.

It was reported that Angelababy, whose real name is Angela Yeung, had dated Huang for close to five years before officially revealing their relationship in 2014.

The couple got married a year later and became parents in January of 2017 after the birth of their son.