Music magazine 'Rolling Stone' has moved its publication date to Sept 1 to coincide with BTS member Jungkook's birthday. — Picture via Instagram/ jungkook.97

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — In an unprecedented move, music magazine Rolling Stone will be moving its September publication date to coincide with the birthday of BTS member Jungkook.

The issue was supposed to go on sale on Sept 6 but had since been rolled forward to September 1.

The issue, according to Straits Times, would include an advertisement taken out by JungkookChina, a fan club for Chinese Jungkook fans.

In a statement on Twitter, the fan club explained that the full-page colour advertisement was a recognition of the “the importance and worldwide influence of Rolling Stone Magazine”.

“This will be the first-ever fan support project published in Rolling Stone; it will also mark the first official collaboration between the magazine and an artiste's fanbase,” it added.

The club said it hoped that the advertisement will enable the greater exposure of Jungkook's music and "star power" in the wider world.

It is unclear how many people are part of this fan club or how it paid for the advertisement, but its Twitter account boasts 95,000 followers.

A Rolling Stone media kit indicates that a four-colour, full-page advertisement in the print magazine would cost more than US$100,000 (RM445,402).

Jungkook, whose full name is Jeon Jung-kook, will be 25 this coming birthday and is the youngest member of the seven-man music group.

Last year, a Japanese fan club arranged for a light show at the landmark Sapporo Tower in Hokkaido in support of Jungkook's 24th birthday

In 2020, Chinese fans of BTS member Kim 'V' Taehyung arranged for a light show at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which is the tallest building in the world.

The band, which recently celebrated their ninth anniversary, announced that they would be pursuing solo projects while continuing to do promotions as a group.