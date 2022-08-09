Vida and Iqbal were seen goofing around during a break for the horror comedy movie 'Gui'. — Screengrab via Instagram/datoserivida

PETALING JAYA, Aug 9 — Malaysian cosmetics mogul Datuk Seri Vida ‘reunited’ with former fiancé Ahmad Iqbal Zulkefli in an awkward reunion during a movie shoot for horror comedy film Gui.

This is the first time the duo had met since they broke up in October last year and after having cancelled their supposed wedding last year.

Vida, whose real name is Hasmiza Othman, said that her role in the movie would be that of a headmistress.

Video of the duo was posted on Vida’s Instagram account yesterday where Iqbal and her were seen goofing around during the movie shoot and had amused many fans online.

Speaking to Mstar, Vida disclosed that she didn’t expect that her ex-lover would also be part of the drama series as she wasn’t informed on the script nor the other actors who are in it.

“I didn’t know who would be part of the drama and once I reached the set, I was shocked to see Iqbal.

“It’s impossible for me to start a fight with him so I decided to be professional in front of him.” Feeling speechless after seeing Ahmad Iqbal, she described that her heart was beating fast but managed to tease him and asked him about his present love life.

“I did tease him and asked him why he hasn’t tied the knot yet.

“This was really our first meet-up after our fight last year. We had cut ties with each other because it was a really bad fight,” she explained.

In an interview with Mstar, Iqbal said that it wasn’t easy to find a soul mate and he hoped to find a partner that was drama-free and easy going.

Both Vida and Iqbal made their relationship official in August last year but due to a conflict, the duo had called off their wedding in December.