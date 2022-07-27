Customers of a company, which Hong Kong comedian Eric Tsang has a share in, are demanding for refunds after it failed to fulfill its contract. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Hong Kong comedian Eric Tsang has come under the spotlight — for owning a two per cent share in a company people have begun to demand for refunds from.

The company, which offers housekeeping services developed an application Qingsong Daojia (Home Easily) that at its peak, had two million customers and 3,000 service personnel with an annual turnover of 50 million yuan (RM32.95 million), Zao Bao reported.

The Covid-19 pandemic however severely affected its turnover and coupled with personnel leaving have resulted in poor services being provided to customers.

To make matters worse, word was out in May that the majority shareholder had run away and in June, personnel left the company en masse causing the company to be unable to provide services to their customers effectively.

The company had on July 19 issued a statement that it had suspended all sales and services while it sorts out its financial woes.

It stressed that it was not suspending its operations.

Tsang, who is also Hong Kong broadcaster TVB's general manager, has yet to publicly respond to the controversy.