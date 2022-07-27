LOS ANGELES, July 27 ― Fans of Black Panther are ready and waiting. Revealed during the San Diego Comic-Con event, the first teaser trailer for the franchise's second installment, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has surpassed 170 million views in just 24 hours. Needless to say, this makes it a major hit, ranking among the Marvel universe's top trailer launches.

More than 172 million views in just 24 hours is the heady score achieved by the first teaser for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Variety reports, quoting a figure confirmed by a source close to Marvel. Unsurprisingly, the teaser for this second movie in the superhero franchise out-performed the original Black Panther movie teaser, which scored 88 million views in 2017.

The video was unveiled on Sunday, July 24 at the San Diego Comic-Con event. And the franchise makes an emotional return, as director Ryan Coogler had to navigate rethinking the sequel following the death of Chadwick Boseman, star of the first movie, in late August 2020.

The Black Panther hype has also spilled over onto social media. On Twitter, Black Panther and the hashtag #WakandaForever have reached the top trends on the platform. On TikTok, the #WakandaForever keyword already has 1.3 billion views.

With more than 172 million views in 24 hours, the first teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now among the best-performing trailer launches in the Marvel universe, albeit without taking first place, still held by Spider-Man: No Way Home and its 355.5 million views. The Avengers movies also performed well, since the teaser for Avengers: Endgame scored 289 million views, while the final trailer earned 268 million. Variety recalls that the teaser for Avengers: Infinity War achieved 230 million views, while its final trailer posted 179 million. Recently released in theatres, the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder reached 209 million views. ― ETX Studio