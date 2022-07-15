South Korean band aespa perform at ABC’s Good Morning America’s summer concert series in Central Park in New York City, US, July 8, 2022. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 15 — Making their debut in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop Korean pop group aespa from winning fans, but it did stop the band from meeting them.

The group — made up of members Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning — has tried to remedy that since launching in late 2020.

On a tour to promote their new album Girls, the group performed at Coachella and appeared on Good Morning America — and are soaking up the chance to see fans in person.

“Because we didn’t have a lot of opportunities to interact with a live audience because we were doing it during the pandemic, it didn’t feel real when we first debuted,” said group member Ningning.

“It’s a fascinating time for us.” — Reuters