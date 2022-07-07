Chinese social media users have criticised Jackie Chan for paying tribute to Hong Kong novelist and screenwriter Ni Kuang. — Picture via Facebook/ 成龍 Jackie Chan

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Hong Kong martial arts star Jackie Chan has been criticised by Chinese social media users for paying tribute to the late Ni Kuang, who was known for his anti-China sentiments.

The furore began after Chan took to social media to express his sadness over the passing of the Hong Kong novelist and screenwriter in a cancer rehabilitation centre on July 3, 8 Days reported.

Ni, known for the popular New Adventures of Wisely series, was regarded in the literary world as one of the "four greatest talents in Hong Kong”.

In a post on Weibo, Chan wrote that he misses Ni after mourning the death of Hong Kong director and screenwriter Alex Law, who died on July 2

"What happened today... I just found out that senior Ni Kuang has also left us. One of the Hong Kong talents who represented the splendour of an era. Miss you,” read his tribute.

However, his words rubbed Chinese social media users the wrong way as they criticised Chan for mourning an "anti-Communist” and "anti-China criminal”.

Ni was known to be fiercely critical of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in his works.

The Shanghai-born writer fled to Hong Kong in 1957 to escape the CCP and vowed never to return to China.

Among comments left by social media users on Chan's Weibo page include that he mourned just about everyone and has no principles, with some reminding him that national interests are above everything else.

Hong Kong actress Monica Chan was also not spared when she shared a post on Ni's passing.