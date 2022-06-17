Television network company HBO is eyeing for a potential Game of Thrones sequel, which centres around the show's most loved character, Jon Snow, which is played by English actor Kit Harington. — Reuters Pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — HBO is currently eyeing a sequel to their mega-hit fantasy drama, Game of Thrones, which ran on the network for eight seasons.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter and later confirmed by portal Deadline, the network confirmed that they’re currently exploring a potential sequel series centred around one of the series most loved characters, Jon Snow.

The role was played by English actor, Kit Harington.

Harington is expected to reprise his role and if the series comes to fruition, it will take place after the events of season eight where Jon Snow aka Aegon Targaryen was seen heading to the North of the wall with his bands of Wildlings.

HBO is also in the midst of launching the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of Dragon, which is set 200 years before the events of the original series.

The 10-episode drama series will debut on August 21 on HBO and HBO Max.

It is based on the book Fire and Blood by George RR Martin, which follows the story of the Targaryen family ― a prominent family in the Game of Thrones universe.

The prequel series stars include Wanderlust actress’ Emma D’Arcy, The Crown actor Matt Smith as well as The King’s Man actor Rhys Ifans.

HBO currently has seven Game of Thrones-related projects which are in various stages of development.

This includes the live-action prequels 10,000 ships (aka Nymeria) with showrunner Amanda Segel, 9 Voyages (aka The Sea Snake) with showrunner Bruno Heller and Dunk and Egg which is under showrunner Steve Conrad.

A global success that commanded legions of fans and was showered with awards, Game of Thrones made television series history with its mix of fantasy and medieval worlds that aired from 2011 to 2019.

The show’s non-stop sex and gore also sparked headlines previously.