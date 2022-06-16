Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court after being charged over allegations of sex offences, in London, Britain, June 16, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 16 — A lawyer for Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey said he strenuously denies any criminality as he appeared at a British court today to face allegations of sex offences.

Spacey is accused of five offences: four counts of sexual assault, and a further charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Prosecutors say Spacey forced a man to have oral sex.

"Mr Spacey strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case," his lawyer Patrick Gibbs said. — Reuters