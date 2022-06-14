Lady Gaga is reportedly going to star in the next Joker film. — Picture via Instagram.com/toddphillips and Instagram.com/ladygaga

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Lady Gaga will reportedly play Harley Quinn in the sequel to the 2019 box office hit and Oscar-winning film, Joker.

The Oscar-winning actress is in early talks to appear opposite Joaquin Phoenix, although no deal has been signed yet for both actors as talks are still going on, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The sequel will be a musical film and while details on the 36-year-old actress' potential take on Harley Quinn are "being kept under wraps," it would be different from Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn as the characters would be in separate DC universes, Deadline reported.

The upcoming sequel, titled Joker: Folie à deux, is a reference to a medical term in French, pertaining to a mental disorder which affects two or more people.

Phillips' Joker was released in 2019 and grossed more than US$1 billion (RM4.4 billion) worldwide, received 11 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and won Best Actor (for Phoenix) and Best Score (for Hildur Guonadottir).