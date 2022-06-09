Cannon says that he's expecting even more children this year, although the verdict is out as to just how many. — Picture via Instagram/ nickcannon

PETALING JAYA, June 9 — Actor and comedian Nick Cannon is preparing for a busy year of fatherhood.

"The stork is on the way,” said the 41-year-old during an interview with the Lip Service podcast last Tuesday when asked if he was expecting more children this year.

"If you thought the numbers I put up in 2021 was...wait until 2022!” he added.

Cannon’s remarks come days after model Abby De La Rosa announced that she was pregnant in an Instagram post.

She and Cannon share 11-month old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

Earlier this year, Cannon announced that he was expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

The actor is also the father to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Additionally, Cannon shares son Golden "Sagon", four, and daughter Powerful Queen, 17 months, with model Brittany Bell.

Meanwhile, his son Zen, whom he had with model Alyssa Scott, sadly died of brain cancer last December at only 5 months old.

In the interview, Cannon admitted that he was not entirely sure of just how many more children he might have this year.

Saying that he tried to be celibate on the advice of his therapist, Cannon revealed that this exercise did not last after the loss of his son.

"Everybody saw I was so down, so everybody was like, 'Let me just give him a little vagina, that's going to cure it all!’,” he said.

"And I fell victim to it because I was in a weak state.”

When asked by podcast host Angela Yee whether he considered himself a sex addict, Cannon said his therapist had deemed him a "love addict”.

"I’m an over-pleaser, I want people to love me — that’s my issue,” he said.

Cannon added that his unconventional family maybe be due to his lack of desire for "pointless sex”.

"That's probably why it ends up in children because I'm not interacting with anybody that I don't really have a true love and, like, I want to build something with,” he said.

While commenters on social media have been questioning the number of children he has, Cannon appears to be taking such criticism in stride.

His latest Instagram post from today, a promotion for Aviation Gin, sees him making a special Father’s Day cocktail dubbed ‘The Vasectomy’.