Fans throng Shah Rukh Khan’s home in Mumbai for Hari Raya (VIDEO)

Shah Rukh Khan takes a selfie with the sea of fans gathered at his home Mannat in Mumbai. — Picture from Instagram/ iamsrk

PETALING JAYA, May 9 — Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance to hundreds of fans gathered outside his home in Mumbai for Hari Raya last week.

How lovely to meet you all on Eid . May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!! pic.twitter.com/zsxyB783gR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 3, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known by the moniker SRK, tends to wave to fans from his balcony every Hari Raya.

A screenshot from a fan’s video of Shah Rukh Khan’s surprise Hari Raya appearance. —Screenshot via YouTube/Izhar khan Vlogs

He has avoided doing so for the past two years due to the pandemic.

With gathering restrictions lifted in Mumbai, a sea of people showed up at SRK’s Mannat home in hopes of catching a glimpse of the star.

Fans were delighted when SRK not only showed up to wave hello and blow kisses at them, but also to take selfies with the crowd.

Shah Rukh Khan greeting hundreds of excited fans on Hari Raya. — Screenshots via Instagram/ Viral Bhayani

Posting the photos on social media, SRK commented: “How lovely to meet you all on Eid . May Allah bless you with love, happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!”

His manager Pooja Dadlani also took to Instagram with a slightly dizzying video that captures the scale of the festive crowd cheering on the star.

The Hindustan Times reported that the crowd was large enough to disrupt traffic in the area.