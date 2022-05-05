Dallas pastor sues rapper Kanye West for using one of his sermons in his song

American rapper Kanye West has been sued by a pastor for using one of his sermons in the song 'Come to Life'. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — A pastor in Texas has filed a suit against American rapper Kanye West for using one of his sermons in the song Come to Life.

David Paul Moten of Dallas county sued the producer and entrepreneur, his label Universal Music Group, and its subsidiaries Def Jam Recordings and the West-founded G.O.O.D. Music on Tuesday at a Dallas federal court, Reuters reported.

The copyright infringement lawsuit says at least two sections of Come to Life feature excerpts from Moten's sermon, the news agency said.

It was unclear the damages sought by Moten.

Moten claims samples from his sermon comprise over 20 per cent of Come to Life, which appeared on West's hit album Donda last year.

Named after West's late mother, Donda went to the top of the Billboard charts and was nominated for a Grammy award for album of the year.

Moten said in the lawsuit that West has shown an "alarming pattern" of "willfully and egregiously sampling sound recordings of others without consent."

West had previously settled lawsuits over samples of a Hungarian singer on the 2013 song New Slaves, a child's prayer on the 2016 song Ultralight Beam, and a theatre work about Jamaican activist Marcus Garvey on Freeee (Ghost Town Pt. 2), a 2018 collaboration with rapper Kid Cudi.