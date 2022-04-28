Malaysians react online to first looks at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, ‘Barbie’, ‘The Batman 2’

Cinemacon 2022 released first looks at 'Avatar 2', 'Barbie', and 'The Batman 2'. ― Pictures courtesy of Disney and Warner Bros

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 ― Over the past two days, major announcements have been made for the most anticipated films by major studios Disney, Sony, and Warner Bros at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas.

Yesterday during the Disney presentation, Avatar director James Cameron unveiled the title of the 2023 sequel to 2009’s blockbuster hit, Avatar: The Way of Water, alongside a teaser trailer that will be released soon.

After 14 years, the long-anticipated film sparked new excitement from Malaysian Twitter users who were fans of the first film.

Ahh lama gila. Better be good eh. 13 tahun tunggu sequel. https://t.co/m7X06RHXqe — Syfq (@pikyahan) April 28, 2022

Ingat lagi first time layan movie avatar kat tv. Aku bebetul impressed dgan dia punya CGI. https://t.co/s5HJt1AYtj — oh (@daussbz) April 28, 2022

Prior to the Disney presentation, Warner Brothers also unveiled their 2022 and 2023 slate of new films the previous day.

Among the announcements was the confirmation that a sequel to The Batman is currently in the works with director Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson confirmed to return.

Some local Batman fans took to Twitter to convey their excitement and speculations.

Finally, Warner Bros also unveiled the first look image of Margot Robbie as Barbie in the upcoming 2023 film of the same name.

Starring alongside Robbie are Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and Will Ferrell with Greta Gerwig under the helm as writer and director.

Social media users were charmed by the cute art direction and costume of the picture, praising Robbie and the adorable plastic car.

The woman is perfect in everything ugh, god really does have favorites https://t.co/CKd3GJeIYe — Mariana (@margotssquad) April 27, 2022

CinemaCon, the largest and most significant gathering of movie theatre owners from around the world, is held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from April 25 to April 28.