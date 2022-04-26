Ewan McGregor says Darth Vader ‘scared the sh**’ out of him on ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ set

The Scottish actor said filming a scene with Darth Vader gave him 'a proper jolt of absolute fear'. ― Picture courtesy of Lucasfilm

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 ― Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor was completely terrified when he finally met Darth Vader on set for a fight scene.

In an interview with Total Film magazine, the Scottish actor revealed the surreal moment of returning to play the iconic character once played by Sir Alec Guinness in the original 1977 Star Wars.

McGregor said he had not met Darth Vader prior to filming this series, as Obi-Wan never saw Darth Vader (then Anakin Skywalker) after their duel in Revenge of the Sith.

Fifteen years later, during the filming of the series, McGregor had not seen Vader even during rehearsals, only meeting the fully armoured Vader on the day of filming.

“When we came to do the scene, when they shouted 'action', he had to come from behind me. I turned around, and f**king Darth Vader was coming at me. It was like I was six again. I’d never acted into Vader’s helmet.” the 51-year-old actor said.

"It scared the sh** out of me. I’m not joking. It gave me a proper jolt of absolute fear. I was like, Oh my God, that’s not acting. That’s real. I’m really, truly frightened right now.”

Iconic 'Star Wars' villain Darth Vader returns in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' to face off against his former Jedi master. ― Picture courtesy of Lucasfilm

Meeting Vader on set triggered deep childhood fears of McGregor watching the original trilogy.

“I’ve acted for 30 years, and I’ve never been genuinely frightened when I’m acting frightened... But I had moments on this that were genuinely quite scary. It’s so funny.”

Vader’s presence on set even scarred the show's director, Deborah Chow who previously worked on the spin-off show The Mandalorian.

Chow revealed the surreal feeling of having an iconic character like Darth Vader physically present on set, especially being played by Anakin Skywalker himself Hayden Christensen.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney Plus on Friday, May 27, with subsequent episodes premiering on Wednesdays.