Sasi the Don’s new single ‘Come Follow Me’ gets 800k views on YouTube, a hit in Jamaica, Nigeria, India (VIDEO)

The Malaysian reggae artist's latest hit reached over 300,000 views in 10 days. — Picture courtesy of Sasi the Don

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― Malaysia’s reggae ambassador Sasi the Don’s new single Come Follow Me has hit over 800,000 views on YouTube.

Released last month, the anticipated single reached over 300,000 views in 10 days and became an international hit in Jamaica, Nigeria, and India.

Come Follow Me features an upbeat and lively tune with a positive message about following the light at the end of the tunnel and overcoming one's challenges.

Alongside serenading vocals from Malaysian singer Sherilyn Marissakee and Swedish vocalist Sofie Andren, Sasi’s performance is powerful and hopeful.

Mixed with the help of friends and Swedish music engineers Tomas Gralind and Bjorn Engelmann, the song has been played on Malaysia’s favourite radio stations.

“It is devastating to see many people, especially young ones struggle with the hardships of life.” said Sasi.

He believed that music has the power to move people and wanted to make a reggae song that conveyed empathy and strength.

“Come Follow Me became the perfect outlet for those in need of a safe space to get a jolt of inspiration, motivation and fighting spirit to keep moving on despite the challenges in our lives.” Sasi added.

Come Follow Me is now available across all music streaming platforms, including YouTube and Spotify.