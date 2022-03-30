BTS’ J-Hope recovers from Covid-19 just in time for upcoming Grammys performance

The rapper assured BTS fans that he is fine a week after testing positive for the virus. ― Picture via Instagram/J-Hope

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 ― BTS member J-Hope has recovered from Covid-19, a week after testing positive for the virus.

The news was confirmed by the K-pop star’s agency today

The rapper also took to Korean fan community app Weverse to update ARMYs on his health.

“You were all worried, right? I’m really okay! I eat well and sleep well during quarantine, so I get better quickly.

“I was so worried because it was confirmed at an important time,” he said on the platform.

In his post, the 28-year-old whose real name is Jung Ho-seok said he has been taking his medication and resting well.

“Let’s recover quickly and show you a good performance,” he wrote, adding that he is out of quarantine.

The popular group, made up of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook are scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards on April 4 followed by the band’s Permission to Dance on Stage: Las Vegas concert.

BTS’ agency BigHit Music also shared an update on the songwriter’s health, saying he will be attending the upcoming music awards.

“J-Hope is scheduled for departure to participate in the Grammy Awards activities and he will adhere to Covid-19 guidelines for air travel during his departure,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, J-Hope’s bandmate Jungkook tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving at Las Vegas, their agency confirmed yesterday.

The statement said that Jungkook tested negative prior to leaving South Korea but “felt a slight discomfort in his throat” on Sunday after arriving in the US.

He then took a rapid PCR test followed by a standard PCR test.

“While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jungkook was confirmed with Covid-19 on Monday,” the statement read.

Jungkook shared on Instagram Stories that he was okay.

However, the youngest BTS member’s attendance at the Grammys and the band’s Las Vegas concert will depend on local Covid-19 regulations.